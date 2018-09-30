NFL

NFL Injury Report: Week 4 Injury Updates For Fantasy Football Stars

by on Sun, Sep 30, 2018 at 7:43AM

Week 4 NFL games, like most weeks, could be decided by big injuries.

So, too, could your fantasy football matchups.

A slew of high-profile players enter Sunday’s action with question marks: DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with multiple ailments, Keenan Allen has a bum tooth and Leonard Fournette’s hamstring continues to frustrate fantasy owners.

All of those players are expected to suit up in Week 4, but many players’ statuses remain up in the air.

So, what’s the latest on injured stars around the league? Get caught up with all the relevant injury news in the live blog below:

Dakota Randall Sun, Sep 30, 20187:49am

Here are some other pertinent updates:

Dakota Randall Sun, Sep 30, 20187:47am

Chargers wideout Keen Allen is expected to go, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dakota Randall Sun, Sep 30, 20187:46am

Get Leonard Fournette back in your lineups, fantasy owners.

Dakota Randall Sun, Sep 30, 20187:46am

Here updates on LeSean McCoy, Cole Beasley and DeAndre Hopkins, via Rapoport:

Dakota Randall Sun, Sep 30, 20187:44am

And away we go.

Patriots receiver Josh Gordon could make his team debut Sunday against the Dolphins, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

