NFL Odds: Here Are Season Win Total Over/Unders For All 32 Teams

The NFL season is upon us, which means it’s time for bettors to open up their wallets and take a few chances.

Every year there is sure to be a few teams that turn in surprises and disappointments, as well as those who simply live up to expectations. Obviously, where each squad falls come year’s end remains to be seen, which is what makes betting on season win totals a somewhat exhilarating experience — especially if you go out on a limb.

That said, below are the win total over/unders for all 32 NFL teams in 2018 (Via OddShark).

Arizona Cardinals (O/U 5.5)

Over: -200

Under: +260

Atlanta Falcons (O/U 9)

Over: -160

Under: +130

Baltimore Ravens (O/U 8)

Over: -165

Under: +135

Buffalo Bills (O/U 6)

Over: +145

Under: -175

Carolina Panthers (O/U 9)

Over: +165

Under: -205

Chicago Bears (O/U 6.5)

Over: -140

Under: +110

Cincinnati Bengals (O/U 6.5)

Over: -165

Under: +135

Cleveland Browns (O/U 5.5)

Over: -145

Under: +115

Dallas Cowboys (O/U 8.5)

Over: +105

Under: -135

Denver Broncos (O/U 7)

Over: -170

Under: +140

Detroit Lions (O/U 7.5)

Over: -115

Under: -115

Green Bay Packers (O/U 10)

Over: -125

Under: -105

Houston Texans (O/U 8.5)

Over: -145

Under: +115

Indianapolis Colts (O/U 6.5)

Over: +110

Under: -140

Jacksonville Jaguars (O/U 9)

Over: -120

Under: -110

Kansas City Chiefs (O/U 8.5)

Over: -105

Under: -125

Los Angeles Chargers (O/U 9.5)

Over: -115

Under: -115

Los Angeles Rams (O/U 10)

Over: -135

Under: +105

Miami Dolphins (O/U 6.5)

Over: -135

Under: +105

Minnesota Vikings (O/U 10)

Over: -135

Under: +105

New England Patriots (O/U 11)

Over: -140

Under: +110

New Orleans Saints (O/U 9.5)

Over: -140

Under: +110

New York Giants (O/U 7)

Over: -150

Under: +120

New York Jets (O/U 6)

Over: -110

Under: -120

Oakland Raiders (O/U 8)

Over: -105

Under: -125

Philadelphia Eagles (O/U 10)

Over: -125

Under: -105

Pittsburgh Steelers (O/U 10.5)

Over: -105

Under: -125

San Francisco 49ers (O/U 8.5)

Over: +140

Under: -170

Seattle Seahawks (O/U 8)

Over: +150

Under: -180

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (O/U 6.5)

Over: +130

Under: -160

Tennessee Titans (O/U 8)

Over: -130

Under: EVEN

Washington Redskins (O/U 7)

Over: -110

Under: -120

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images