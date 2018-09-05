NFL

NFL Odds: Here Are Season Win Total Over/Unders For All 32 Teams

by on Wed, Sep 5, 2018 at 8:30AM

The NFL season is upon us, which means it’s time for bettors to open up their wallets and take a few chances.

Every year there is sure to be a few teams that turn in surprises and disappointments, as well as those who simply live up to expectations. Obviously, where each squad falls come year’s end remains to be seen, which is what makes betting on season win totals a somewhat exhilarating experience — especially if you go out on a limb.

That said, below are the win total over/unders for all 32 NFL teams in 2018 (Via OddShark).

Arizona Cardinals (O/U 5.5)
Over: -200
Under: +260

Atlanta Falcons (O/U 9)
Over: -160
Under: +130

Baltimore Ravens (O/U 8)
Over: -165
Under: +135

Buffalo Bills (O/U 6)
Over: +145
Under: -175

Carolina Panthers (O/U 9)
Over: +165
Under: -205

Chicago Bears (O/U 6.5)
Over: -140
Under: +110

Cincinnati Bengals (O/U 6.5)
Over: -165
Under: +135

Cleveland Browns (O/U 5.5)
Over: -145
Under: +115

Dallas Cowboys (O/U 8.5)
Over: +105
Under: -135

Denver Broncos (O/U 7)
Over: -170
Under: +140

Detroit Lions (O/U 7.5)
Over: -115
Under: -115

Green Bay Packers (O/U 10)
Over: -125
Under: -105

Houston Texans (O/U 8.5)
Over: -145
Under: +115

Indianapolis Colts (O/U 6.5)
Over: +110
Under: -140

Jacksonville Jaguars (O/U 9)
Over: -120
Under: -110

Kansas City Chiefs (O/U 8.5)
Over: -105
Under: -125

Los Angeles Chargers (O/U 9.5)
Over: -115
Under: -115

Los Angeles Rams (O/U 10)
Over: -135
Under: +105

Miami Dolphins (O/U 6.5)
Over: -135
Under: +105

Minnesota Vikings (O/U 10)
Over: -135
Under: +105

New England Patriots (O/U 11)
Over: -140
Under: +110

New Orleans Saints (O/U 9.5)
Over: -140
Under: +110

New York Giants (O/U 7)
Over: -150
Under: +120

New York Jets (O/U 6)
Over: -110
Under: -120

Oakland Raiders (O/U 8)
Over: -105
Under: -125

Philadelphia Eagles (O/U 10)
Over: -125
Under: -105

Pittsburgh Steelers (O/U 10.5)
Over: -105
Under: -125

San Francisco 49ers (O/U 8.5)
Over: +140
Under: -170

Seattle Seahawks (O/U 8)
Over: +150
Under: -180

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (O/U 6.5)
Over: +130
Under: -160

Tennessee Titans (O/U 8)
Over: -130
Under: EVEN

Washington Redskins (O/U 7)
Over: -110
Under: -120

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties