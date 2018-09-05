NFL Odds: Here Are Season Win Total Over/Unders For All 32 Teams

The NFL season is upon us, which means it’s time for bettors to open up their wallets and take a few chances.
Every year there is sure to be a few teams that turn in surprises and disappointments, as well as those who simply live up to expectations. Obviously, where each squad falls come year’s end remains to be seen, which is what makes betting on season win totals a somewhat exhilarating experience — especially if you go out on a limb.
That said, below are the win total over/unders for all 32 NFL teams in 2018 (Via OddShark).
Arizona Cardinals (O/U 5.5)
Over: -200
Under: +260
Atlanta Falcons (O/U 9)
Over: -160
Under: +130
Baltimore Ravens (O/U 8)
Over: -165
Under: +135
Buffalo Bills (O/U 6)
Over: +145
Under: -175
Carolina Panthers (O/U 9)
Over: +165
Under: -205
Chicago Bears (O/U 6.5)
Over: -140
Under: +110
Cincinnati Bengals (O/U 6.5)
Over: -165
Under: +135
Cleveland Browns (O/U 5.5)
Over: -145
Under: +115
Dallas Cowboys (O/U 8.5)
Over: +105
Under: -135
Denver Broncos (O/U 7)
Over: -170
Under: +140
Detroit Lions (O/U 7.5)
Over: -115
Under: -115
Green Bay Packers (O/U 10)
Over: -125
Under: -105
Houston Texans (O/U 8.5)
Over: -145
Under: +115
Indianapolis Colts (O/U 6.5)
Over: +110
Under: -140
Jacksonville Jaguars (O/U 9)
Over: -120
Under: -110
Kansas City Chiefs (O/U 8.5)
Over: -105
Under: -125
Los Angeles Chargers (O/U 9.5)
Over: -115
Under: -115
Los Angeles Rams (O/U 10)
Over: -135
Under: +105
Miami Dolphins (O/U 6.5)
Over: -135
Under: +105
Minnesota Vikings (O/U 10)
Over: -135
Under: +105
New England Patriots (O/U 11)
Over: -140
Under: +110
New Orleans Saints (O/U 9.5)
Over: -140
Under: +110
New York Giants (O/U 7)
Over: -150
Under: +120
New York Jets (O/U 6)
Over: -110
Under: -120
Oakland Raiders (O/U 8)
Over: -105
Under: -125
Philadelphia Eagles (O/U 10)
Over: -125
Under: -105
Pittsburgh Steelers (O/U 10.5)
Over: -105
Under: -125
San Francisco 49ers (O/U 8.5)
Over: +140
Under: -170
Seattle Seahawks (O/U 8)
Over: +150
Under: -180
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (O/U 6.5)
Over: +130
Under: -160
Tennessee Titans (O/U 8)
Over: -130
Under: EVEN
Washington Redskins (O/U 7)
Over: -110
Under: -120
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
