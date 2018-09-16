NFL Rumors: Bills CB Vontae Davis Reportedly Retires At Halftime Of Buffalo’s Loss

The Buffalo Bills are off to a rough start this season.

The team suffered an embarrassing 47-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens before dropping their home opener to the Los Angeles Rams, 31-20 on Sunday.

To add to the abysmal start, a weird incident took place Sunday at New Era Field that had the NFL world scratching their heads.

Cornerback Vontae Davis apparently had enough of the struggling team, removed himself at halftime and retired from the league.

“He pulled himself out of the game,” head coach Sean McDermott said, via NFL.com’s Austin Knoblauch. “He told us he was done.”

It’s certainly an odd move and only adds to the struggles the Bills have faced so far this season. Davis signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in February, but it seems as if the 0-2 start and a struggling defense was enough to push the 30-year-old out the door.

At least he’ll be getting his full salary he signed on for.

Vonte Davis’s 5 mil salary this season is guaranteed money because he made the opening day roster. He was inactive last week. He pulled himself out of the game, un injured this week.#GoBills — Duffy on WCMF (@DuffyOnWCMF) September 16, 2018

And thanks to the power of social media, some of Davis’ old tweets surfaced after it was discovered he called it quits.

#VontaeCorner: The people who Succeed in life are those who don't QUIT……….. — Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) December 26, 2013

Unless you play for the Bills, though, right?

Davis has yet to comment on the situation, so who knows if his retirement is permanent. But if it isn’t, it’s certainly hard to see the Bills looking past it and letting him back on the field.