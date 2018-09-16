NFL Rumors: Browns More Likely To Trade Josh Gordon Than Release Him

Josh Gordon’s time with the Cleveland Browns is over.
The Browns announced Saturday that they are set to part ways with the talented but troubled receiver after six-plus seasons and will release him Monday.
Shortly after the Browns released the statement, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that Cleveland already has received some calls about trading Gordon and they might deal him before Monday.
The Browns have stuck with the former All-Pro receiver through multiple suspensions and a long battle with substance abuse issues, so why cut bait now? Many reports have surfaced since the announcement.
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that lack of trust was the main factor. Gordon reportedly was late to the team’s facility Saturday and showed up with an injured hamstring after being fine all week.
Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot added that a source told her there were “red flags for possible substance use” was a reason for the move.
Gordon’s recently injured hamstring also is an issue, as ESPN’s Jordan Zirm reported the receiver injured the hamstring during a promotional shoot Friday night.
If Gordon’s issues don’t stem from substance abuse then there undoubtedly will be a number of teams looking to acquire a wideout with his immense talent.
