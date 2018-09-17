NFL Rumors: Browns To Sign Greg Joseph, Zane Gonzalez’s Replacement As Kicker

Zane Gonzalez’s epic failures have offered Greg Joseph the chance to prove himself in the NFL.
The Cleveland Browns will sign Joseph, an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic University, following his successful workout with the team, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday via Twitter, citing a source. Joseph likely will play for the Browns Thursday in their Week 3 game against the New York Jets.
Joseph spent training camp with the Miami Dolphins and converted his three preseason field-goal attempts, but the team released him after he failed to beat Jason Sanders for the kicker job.
Gonzalez miseed two field-goal and two extra-point attempts Sunday in the second half of the Browns’ 21-18 Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Prior to that, he missed a potential game-winning field goal in overtime during Cleveland’s Week 1 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
However, Gonzalez’s struggles might not be due to nervousness or a lack of talent.
Nevertheless, Joseph is set to become Clevleland’s kicker of the hour.
