NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots Running Back Mike Gillislee Lands With Saints

Mike Gillislee was cut from the New England Patriots after playing just one season of his two-year deal, but it seems as though it didn’t take him long to find a new landing spot.

The running back is set to ink a deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, citing sources.

The #Saints are signing former #Patriots RB Mike Gillislee on a 1-year deal, source said. More firepower for their backfield. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2018

After a solid two regular season games to begin his tenure in New England, Gillislee quickly faded and ultimately ended up inactive for the back half of the regular season and all of the playoffs. After battling it out with Jeremy Hill in training camp for the final running back spot on the depth chart, Hill emerged victorious and Gillislee was cut.

Picking up Gillislee provides plenty of upside for the Saints. They already have a stud in Alvin Kamara, who formed a nice tandem last season with Mark Ingram. But with Ingram set to serve a four-game suspension to begin the year, the hole can be plugged with veterans in Gillislee, Terrance West and Shane Vereen.

Gillislee was pretty good in 2016, his final year with the Buffalo Bills. While he didn’t match that productivity in New England, if the power back ends up fitting better in the Saints’ system, he could prove valuable for a team looking to make another playoff run.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images