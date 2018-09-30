NFL Rumors: ‘Good Chance’ Josh Gordon Makes Patriots Debut Vs. Dolphins

Get excited, New England Patriots fans.

There’s a “good chance” receiver Josh Gordon makes his team debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing a source. Gordon was inactive last week and has been limited in practice with a hamstring injury since being acquired from the Cleveland Browns.

The #Patriots, who traded for Josh Gordon (hamstring) a week ago, may see the debut of their talented WR today vs the #Dolphins. There is a “good chance” he plays today, source said, provided a pre-game workout goes well and Bill Belichick decides he’s ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2018

If Gordon is able to go, he should provide a huge boost to a Patriots receiving crops that’s been unable to gain separation and make big plays all season. Whether Gordon has had enough time to learn New England’s complex offensive scheme, however, remains to be seen.

The 27-year-old, for what it’s worth, has garnered rave reviews from his teammates for his work ethic since coming to New England.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images