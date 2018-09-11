NFL Rumors: Here’s Rams’ Trade Proposal For Khalil Mack That Raiders Rejected

Khalil Mack could have played his former team right out of the gate.

The Oakland Raiders surprisingly traded their All-Pro linebacker to the Chicago Bears earlier this month, a move that doesn’t look like it’s aging well after Mack’s monster debut against the Green Bay Packers.

But at least Mack didn’t have the chance to directly terrorize his old club, which lost 33-13 to the Los Angeles Rams in its season opener. A report surfaced recently that the Rams offered the Raiders a “pretty aggressive” trade package for Mack, which Oakland declined.

Thanks to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, we now know the reported details of that trade proposal: A first-round pick and a third-round pick.

Rams could have been facing former Raiders Khalil Mack tonight; instead, after they signed Aaron Donald, they offered Oakland 1st- and 3rd-round picks, which Raiders rejected. Rams would have paid Mack, then traded him after this season because they couldn't afford him in 2019. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2018

According to Schefter, Mack only would have been in L.A. for one season, as the Rams, who just signed Aaron Donald to a massive contract extension, wouldn’t have been able to pay him.

But it appears they were quickly outbid by Chicago, which sent Oakland two first-round picks in addition to future third- and sixth-round selections.

Adding Mack would have resulted in an embarrassment of riches for L.A., which also brought in defensive studs Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib this offseason. So, it makes sense why the Rams didn’t push harder to deal for the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year.

It was worth a shot, though, right?

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images