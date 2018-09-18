NFL Rumors: Josh Gordon Expected To Make Patriots Debut Against Lions

New England Patriots fans reportedly won’t have to wait long to see the team’s shiny new toy in action.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon, whom the Patriots acquired via trade with the Cleveland Browns on Monday, is expected to play Sunday night against the Detroit Lions, ESPN’s Mike Reiss said Tuesday morning on SiriusXM NFL Radio. The 27-year-old probably won’t have much of a role, however.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss, commenting on SXM, believes Josh Gordon will play Sunday night against Detroit, but only in limited packages. Not trustworthy for fantasy purposes. Still, expect the WR to make his Pats debut under the bright lights. — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) September 18, 2018

As is often the case with veteran receivers who join the Patriots mid-season, Gordon will have his work cut out for him in learning New England’s complex playbook. So, despite Gordon’s immense talent, it might be a while before he features prominently in the team’s gameplan.

The former Pro Bowler also is dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss Week 2, although it’s reportedly not serious enough to keep him sidelined any longer.

Even if Gordon doesn’t play a ton of snaps, watching the star wideout make his team debut on “Sunday Night Football” will be compelling nonetheless.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images