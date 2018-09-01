NFL Rumors: Khalil Mack Agrees To Lucrative Contract With Bears Following Trade

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

It was a busy day for one of the NFL’s best edge rushers, but it sounds like it was worth it.

Khalil Mack reportedly was traded from the Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears on Saturday morning. Mack was in the midst of a holdout in Oakland as he pursued a lucrative contract extension, but the Raiders — specifically head coach Jon Gruden — were unwilling to budge, which is what led to the move.

Fast forward to later in the day, and it appears Mack got his wish.

The #Bears and star pass-rusher Khalil Mack have agreed to terms on a massive 6-year, $141M contract extension, source said. Total value: $155M over 7. $90M guaranteed. $60M fully guaranteed at signing. $23.5M new money average. Nicely done. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2018

See, was that so difficult?

The Bears knocked this out of the park, as they ensured Mack didn’t hold out any longer and isn’t tempted to test the free agency waters when his contract is up this season. They added another solid defensive player in linebacker Roquan Smith during the draft, so bringing Mack into the fold long term certainly bodes well for what could be an exciting front seven for years to come.

Gruden, meanwhile, continues to make remarkably questionable decisions (much to the chagrin of his players) while in control of the Raiders.