NFL Rumors: MRI Reveals No Issues With Josh Gordon’s Hamstring

The Patriots have acquired Josh Gordon, and New England won’t have to wait long to see him in action.

The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade the wide receiver to the Patriots on Monday afternoon, but there was some wonder, however, as to when the 27-year-old would be ready to play. Shortly before Cleveland announced they were going to move on from Gordon, the wideout had told the Browns he injured his hamstring Friday night during a photo shoot.

But it appears that hamstring is nary a worry, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

New #Patriots WR Josh Gordon had an MRI on his hamstring and I’m told it came out fine. That means… Gordon could play for New England in Week 3. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

Availability has been an issue for Gordon, who has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life, which periodically has put his NFL career on pause. But for now, it appears barring any other unforeseen circumstances, Gordon could be ready to go when the Patriots take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday night in primetime.