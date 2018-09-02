NFL Rumors: ‘Multiple Teams’ Interested In Trading For Earl Thomas

The Oakland Raiders sent shockwaves through the NFL on Saturday when they traded Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears for multiple draft picks.

But Mack might not be the last defensive star to switch teams.

Safety Earl Thomas and the Seattle Seahawks have been in a contract standoff for much of the offseason, with the All-Pro wanting a new contract as he enters the final year of his deal.

While no team has been willing to meet Seattle’s asking price to acquire the 29-year-old, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that “multiple teams” are showing interest in making a deal for Thomas.

We all know he has not reported to Seattle,” Pelissero said on “Total Access Live,” as transcribed by NFL Media’s Chris Wesseling. “The Dallas Cowboys have been viewed as the main contender for Thomas. But my understanding is multiple other teams have reached out recently to show interest in acquiring Thomas.

“Now, at this point, the Seahawks have not had anybody meet their asking price. Really, there is no progress on any front. There are no contracts happening between the Seahawks and Thomas. Really no sense of urgency right now even though the season is just nine days away.”

The Dallas Cowboys long have been considered the ideal landing spot for Thomas. The safety played his college ball at Texas and famously told Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to “come get him” after last season’s game at AT&T Stadium.

