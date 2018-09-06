NFL Rumors: Patriots Elect Six Captains, Including Two First-Timers

Three days out from New England’s regular season opener, the Patriots have captains.

The Patriots named quarterback Tom Brady, running back James White, wide receiver Matthew Slater, center David Andrews and safeties Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung their team captains, according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

White and Chung are first-time captains. They replace tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and safety Duron Harmon from last season. Gronkowski and Hightower were captains in 2016 and 2017, while Harmon was a first-time captain last year.

This is Brady’s 17th consecutive season as captain. Slater and McCourty have been captains since 2011. Andrews is a second-time captain.

Patriots captains have a larger communication role with head coach Bill Belichick. They also go out for the opening coin toss before games and hold news conferences with the media.

