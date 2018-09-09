NFL Rumors: Patriots Gave Josh McDaniels Massive Five-Year Contract

The New England Patriots apparently gave Josh McDaniels millions of reasons to stay in Foxboro, Mass.

McDaniels infamously accepted and then later turned down the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach job this offseason, expressing a desire to continue working as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator under head coach Bill Belichick.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots made McDaniels’ decision worth his while: McDaniels signed a lucrative five-year contract with New England that will keep him with the team until 2022, Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

“The Patriots gave him a five-year contract, which is huge. Basically never happens for a coordinator,” Rapoport said of McDaniels on NFL Network’s “NFL Gameday.”

“From what I’m being told, he is being paid like a first-time head coach, the highest-paid coordinator in football by far. At one point his contract eclipses $4 million per year.”

A report surfaced this summer that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a role in convincing McDaniels not to take the Colts job, which later was filled by Frank Reich. There also were rumors that McDaniels may have had doubts about Indy quarterback Andrew Luck’s health and ultimately decided staying in New England, which has reached three of the last four Super Bowls, was worth turning down a job promotion.

But it sounds like money also played a factor in McDaniels staying put, as the Patriots essentially are paying him head coach money to lead New England’s offense for the seventh consecutive season.

