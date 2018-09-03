NFL Rumors: Patriots Sign Former Lions Wide Receiver To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots signed former Detroit Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley to their practice squad Monday, according to multiple reports.

Eric Edholm of Pro Football Weekly was the first to report Billingsley’s signing, which the Boston Herald’s Kevin Duffy later confirmed.

Billinglsey, 25, is a versatile offensive piece who played both wideout and running back at Eastern Oregon, an NAIA program. He signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent most of the last two seasons on Detroit’s practice squad.

Billingsley has appeared in just two regular-season games in his career and has played a total of nine snaps, seven of which came on special teams. He has yet to catch his first official NFL pass.

At 5-foot-9, 189 pounds, Billingsley primarily was used as a slot receiver and return man in Detroit. He often studied film of Patriots wideout Julian Edelman, who is of similar stature.

“I think one thing that I’ve learned from (Edelman) is that he always is just playing hard and he’s doing things a little unorthodox, but it’s his way and it works for him and he’s gotten good at it,” Billingsley told the Detroit Free Press last month. “And he just kind of trusts his process and that’s one thing I’ve learned is just finding what you’re good at and building on that rather than trying to always be like someone else, because you’re not them. So you have to be yourself and you have to do what you do good.”

Billingsley had a nice game against the Patriots in the 2017 preseason, finishing with three catches for 45 yards, one carry for 6 yards and one punt return for 19 yards. He caught eight passes for 61 yards this preseason before the Lions waived him on cutdown day.

New England currently has six wideouts on its active roster: Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, Chad Hansen, Amara Darboh and special teamer Matthew Slater. Hansen and Darboh were claimed off waivers Sunday. Billingsley joins receiver Riley McCarron on the practice squad.

Edelman is suspended for the first four games of the season after failing a performance-enhancing drug test.

