Patriots Sign Free-Agent Edge Defender John Simon, Boost Pass Rush

The New England Patriots opened up two spots on their 53-man roster Wednesday when they placed running back Rex Burkhead and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley on injured reserve.

They filled one of those spots by signing defensive end John Simon. The Patriots also signed running back Kenjon Barner.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Simon in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He spent three seasons with the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2016 before signing with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. He was waived by the Colts on Sept. 1.

Simon has 163 tackles, 13 sacks, an interception and forced fumble in five NFL seasons. He’ll compete for time on the edge with Adrian Clayborn, Keionta Davis, Deatrich Wise, Derek Rivers and Geneo Grissom across the line from starter Trey Flowers.

Pro Football Focus graded Simon positively as a run defender over his last four seasons. He had three sacks, seven quarterback hits and 11 hurries last season with the Colts.

