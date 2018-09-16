NFL Rumors: Patriots To Work Out Kenny Britt, Could Sign WR … Again

Kenny Britt and the New England Patriots might be headed for a reunion.

The Patriots released Britt during the preseason after a hamstring injury kept the 29-year-old wideout sidelined for much of the summer. But the receiver-starved Patriots plan to work out Britt this week and could bring him back into the fold if all goes well, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources.

The #Patriots may make another move at the receiver position: I’m told FA WR Kenny Britt is flying to Foxboro today to work out for the team on Monday, source says. If all goes well and his hamstring is healthy, he could sign in New England… again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2018

The Patriots have been busy with wideouts this week, signing 2016 first-round pick Corey Coleman and former Denver Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler off the free agent market. Fowler, however, was cut by the team Saturday afternoon.

If healthy, Britt could provide the Patriots with a much-needed deep threat at receiver. He only caught five balls in three games after signing with New England last year, but should benefit from extended offseason work with Tom Brady, despite being hampered by a sore hamstring.

Of course, the Patriots also could look at trading for Cleveland Browns star Josh Gordon, whose days in Cleveland reportedly are numbered.