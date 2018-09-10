NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out 2016 First-Round Pick Corey Coleman

The New England Patriots are continuing to show interest in wide receivers a week into the 2018 season.

The Patriots worked out wide receiver Corey Coleman, a 2016 first-round pick, on Monday, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Coleman was drafted 15th overall out of Baylor by the Cleveland Browns. He was traded to the Buffalo Bills for a 2020 seventh-round pick this summer. The Bills waived Coleman earlier this month, eating $3.5 million in dead salary cap to do so.

Coleman has a visit scheduled with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Rapoport reported. That indicates he didn’t sign with the Patriots after his workout.

Coleman caught 56 passes for 718 yards with five touchdowns in two seasons with the Browns. He also carried the ball twice for 10 yards.

The Patriots have Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, Riley McCarron, Chad Hansen and Matthew Slater at wide receiver. Julian Edelman is one game into a four-week suspension.

Thumbnail photo via Aug 30, 2018; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) attempts to make a catch against Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (33) during the first quarter at Soldier Field.