NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Former Ravens Receiver Breshad Perriman

The New England Patriots already took a chance on one underperforming first-round draft pick when they brought in Corey Coleman earlier this month. On Friday, they reportedly worked out another.

Former Baltimore Ravens wideout Breshad Perriman visited the Patriots for a workout, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Perriman, the 26th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, missed his entire rookie season with an injury, then recorded a respectable 33 catches on 66 targets for 499 yards with three touchdowns as an NFL sophomore. His numbers plummeted last season, however, as the UCF product caught just 10 passes on 34 targets for 77 yards with no touchdowns in 11 games.

The Ravens declined to pick up his fifth-year contract option, then cut him before his fourth season with the team began. Perriman signed with the Washington Redskins last week but was released just four days later.

Finding quality receivers has been a struggle this year for the Patriots, who have released Riley McCarron, Amara Darboh, Chad Hansen, Bennie Fowler and Coleman (now on the practice squad) since the season began. They also cut ties with Jordan Matthews, Malcolm Mitchell, Eric Decker, Kenny Britt, Devin Lucien, K.J. Maye and Paul Turner during the preseason and placed rookie Braxton Berrios on injured reserve.

The Patriots’ receiving corps currently consists of Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson and Josh Gordon, the latter of whom has yet to make his New England debut. Julian Edelman will rejoin that group next week after his four-game suspension concludes.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images