NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Quarterback, Two Running Backs

The New England Patriots were off Tuesday, but they reportedly were still busy workout out free agents.

The Patriots worked out quarterback Kyle Allen and running backs Charcandrick West and Andre Ellington, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

Allen, 22, is a rookie out of Houston. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers this spring, was waived Sept. 1 and briefly spent time on their practice squad. He began his college career at Texas A&M where he committed as a five-star recruit.

West, 27, spent four-plus seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the New York Jets last month. He was released Sept. 1.

West has 266 career carries for 999 yards with seven touchdowns. He’s also caught 75 passes for 552 yards with five touchdowns.

Ellington, 29, spent four-plus seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and a little over a month last season with the Houston Texans. He has 418 career carries for 1,752 yards with 10 touchdowns and 151 career receptions for 1,368 yards with three touchdowns.

The Patriots currently have Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer on their 53-man roster and Danny Etling on their practice squad at quarterback. They have Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, James White and Kenjon Barner on their 53-man roster and Ralph Webb and Kenneth Farrow on their practice squad at running back.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images