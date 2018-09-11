NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Running Back Orleans Darkwa, Receiver Brandon Tate

The New England Patriots reportedly worked out three players Tuesday, including one with whom they’re particularly familiar.

Running backs Orleans Darkwa and Charles Sims and wide receiver Brandon Tate all visited Gillette Stadium for tryouts, according to ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss.

Tate was a Patriots second-round draft pick in 2009. He’s played nine NFL season for three different teams (Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills) and primarily has been used as a punt/kick returner. The 30-year-old spent the summer with the New Orleans Saints but was released during final cuts.

Darkwa reportedly drew interest from the Patriots during the spring. He’s coming off the most productive season of his career, having carried the ball 171 yards for 751 yards and five touchdowns for the New York Giants in 2017, but has been a free agent since his Giants contract expired in March.

Sims, who spent the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was released with an injury settlement last month after tweaking his knee in the preseason. He’s a receiving threat out of the backfield who tallied 1,090 yards from scrimmage in 2015.

The Patriots entered Tuesday with question marks at receiver, running back and punt returner but remedied those by signing Corey Coleman, Bennie Fowler and Kenjon Barner.

