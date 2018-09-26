NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Veteran Wideout Jeremy Kerley

The New England Patriots reportedly have continued their search for wide receiver help.

The Patriots worked out receiver Jeremy Kerley on Wednesday, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Kerley most recently was with the Buffalo Bills before being released Sept. 15. Kerley, 29, also has spent time with the New York Jets (two stints), Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

The 2011 fifth-round pick has 270 career receptions for 3,116 yards with 13 touchdowns. He’s also carried the ball 18 times for 133 yards, returned 173 punts for 1,503 yards with one touchdown and returned five kicks for 78 yards.

In 11 games against the Patriots, Kerley has 39 catches for 588 yards with four touchdowns.

The Patriots currently have Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Josh Gordon, Cordarrelle Patterson and Matthew Slater on their wide receiver depth chart. Julian Edelman will return from a four-game suspension in Week 5, and Corey Coleman is on the Patriots’ practice squad.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images