NFL Rumors: Paxton Lynch To Work Out With This AFC East Team On Free-Agency Tour

Upstate New York might be a fine place for Paxton Lynch to reboot his NFL career.

The free-agent quarterback will work out with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday afternoon, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported via Twitter, citing sources. The Bills will be the first stop on Lynch’s tour, on through which he hopes to earn a contract following his unceremonious release from the Denver Broncos.

Former #Broncos QB Paxton Lynch cleared waivers, as expected due to his guaranteed money, and will now take some workouts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2018

The #Bills are working out former #Broncos QB Paxton Lynch tomorrow afternoon, sources say. His first… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2018

The Broncos selected Lynch with the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but his performances and stats prove he was a bust in Denver: just four career starts, a failure to outcompete Brock Osweiler Trevor Siemian, whom the Broncos also jettisoned, for the starting job and one tearful injury.

Buffalo’s quarterback corps currently includes second-year signal caller Nathan Peterman, rookie Josh Allen and Logan Thomas, whose last appearance at the position in an NFL game came in 2014. The trio has boasts just two combined starts in the NFL. If Lynch, 24, can’t secure a spot on the Bills’ roster, his future in the league will be in serious doubt.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images