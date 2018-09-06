NFL Rumors: Rams Offered ‘Pretty Aggressive’ Trade For Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Rams apparently tried to make another huge splash before their season opener against the Oakland Raiders.

The Rams added several high-profile players over the offseason, including defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters. And according to Kevin Demoff, the Rams’ executive vice president of football operations, the team also tried to trade for edge rusher Khalil Mack, whom the Raiders shipped to the Chicago Bears last week in exchange for two first-round draft picks, a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick.

“We offered a pretty aggressive package and they came back and said, ‘We just think you’re going to pick too low (in the 2019 NFL Draft),’ ” Demoff said Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Demoff declined to reveal the Rams’ exact trade offer, but their interest in Mack is notable, nonetheless, especially since Mack subsequently signed a six-year, $141 million contract extension with Chicago one day after defensive tackle Aaron Donald signed a six-year, $135 million extension with Los Angeles.

It’s unclear how acquiring Mack would have impacted the Rams’ negotiations with Donald — if at all — but the idea of Los Angeles starting both players on an already fearsome defense is scary. The rest of the NFC — especially the Bears — should be thankful it dodged a bullet.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images