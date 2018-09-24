NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Lions Trade Would Have Been Only For Picks

The Detroit Lions made relatively easy work of the New England Patriots on Sunday night, but imagine how bad things could have been if the Patriots’ second-best player was on the other sideline, too.

It could have happened, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, indicating the Patriots and Lions all but agreed to a trade that would send Gronkowski to Motor City. However, the Patriots tight end threatened retirement and the trade fell apart.

Obviously having Gronkowski in blue on Sunday night would have tipped the scales more, especially when you consider — according to Schefter — it was unlikely the Patriots would get players in return.

“It would have been a trade involving draft picks,” Schefter said Monday morning with “Kirk and Callahan” on WEEI. “That was the base of the trade. He was the only player involved in that trade.”

He added: “It would have been a combination of picks and so it didn’t work out for either side. In the end, the Patriots get to keep him.”

Obviously, trading Gronkowski would have earned New England some pretty impressive draft capital. But to get nothing back as it pertains to proven NFL talent would have made the Patriots worse, and in terms of offensive skill players, things are pretty dire as it is even with Gronkowski. Not to mention the fact that Brady is now 41 years old while trying like hell to outrun the sands of time.

And for what it’s worth, let’s say Detroit included its 2018 first-round pick (completely hypothetical). They picked No. 20 and used that selection on center Frank Ragnow, so it’s not like New England would have been acquiring a top-five or even top-10 pick.

“The truth of the matter is, I think the Patriots are very fortunate they didn’t trade him,” Schefter said. “Because if they traded him, I think one of the issues they’re already dealing with this season is the lack of weapons around Tom Brady. … There just aren’t the number of wide receivers making plays that we’ve seen there in other years, and if you subtract Gronk out of that, who would Tom be throwing the football to?”

It’s a good question, and it’s one the Patriots are probably they don’t have to answer considering the problems they already have to solve as it is.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images