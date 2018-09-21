NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski’s Ankle Injury Is ‘Nothing To Worry About’

It’s never good for the New England Patriots when Rob Gronkowski shows up on the injury report, but it doesn’t sound like there’s anything to be worried about with the big tight end at this point.
Gronkowski landed on Thursday’s injury report with an ankle injury that limited him in practice ahead of this weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions.
However, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that Gronkowski’s injury isn’t believed to be serious, and his limited status was more precautionary than anything else.
“My understanding is Gronk was limited because he wanted to take it easy (Thursday) on that ankle,” Rapoport explained Friday on NFL Network. “Nothing concerning here over his overall health or, to my understanding, his availability for Sunday. We’ll see if Gronk goes out and practices (Friday) and how much he can actually do, but the overall view is that this is nothing to worry about.”
See the full report below.
Obviously, that’s better than the alternative, but it probably still deserves some monitoring moving forward.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP