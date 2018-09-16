NFL Rumors: Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead Both Likely To Play Vs. Jaguars

After a week of worrying, it appears the New England Patriots will have a full complement of running backs at their disposal Sunday.

Sony Michel (knee) and Rex Burkhead (concussion) both are expected to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots' first-round pick Sony Michel expected to make his NFL debut today, back from a knee injury, per league source. Patriots' RB Rex Burkhead (concussion) also likely to play vs. Jaguars, but still needs to clear pre-game warmups without any setbacks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2018

A source told NESN.com’s Doug Kyed on Saturday that Michel was likely to play, and the rookie himself hinted as much in a tweet Saturday afternoon. This would be his first game in a Patriots uniform, as his knee injury sidelined him for the entire preseason and kept him out of last week’s season-opening win over the Houston Texans.

Michel and Burkhead will join James White, fullback James Develin and recent signee Kenjon Barner in the Patriots’ backfield. Barner likely will be used primarily on special teams as a punt returner.