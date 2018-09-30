NFL Rumors: Steelers ‘Actively Shopping’ Le’Veon Bell On Trade Market

Le’Veon Bell’s days with the Pittsburgh Steelers could be numbered.

The Steelers are “actively shopping” the All-Pro running back on the trade market, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources. Rumors of a possible Bell trade have been circulating ever since he began his holdout ahead of Week 1.

From @gmfb Weekend: The #Steelers are now activately shopping RB Le'Veon Bell, sources say, making calls and doing due diligence. A trade would be difficult, but not impossible. pic.twitter.com/EltwpqYrNs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2018

Moving Bell certainly wouldn’t be easy, as the 26-year-old has been one of the best running backs in the league during his career. The emergence of James Connor, however, likely has warmed Pittsburgh to the idea of dealing one of its franchise players.

And while it’s unclear which teams would want to pursue Bell, many around the NFL have speculated that the New England Patriots could be a great fit.

