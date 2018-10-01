NFL Rumors: Steelers Have ‘No Serious’ Trade Offers For Le’Veon Bell

Turns out, trading Le’Veon Bell isn’t as easy as one might think it would be.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have been shopping the disgruntled running back, who has been staging a holdout all season in hopes of getting a lucrative, long-term contract.

However, according to a report from ESPN on Sunday, the Steelers haven’t had much luck.

In talking with people around the league, there’s been minimal trade buzz surrounding Le’Veon Bell and the Steelers. And according to @AdamSchefter, the Steelers have no serious offers for Bell. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 30, 2018

It makes some sense that teams aren’t kicking down the doors for Bell.

A team acquiring him wouldn’t be able to sign him until the season is over. As such, he would be a straight rental and that team would be crossing its fingers that it can re-sign him. Because of that, teams likely are wary of sending over the required compensation to acquire Bell since he may not be there for the long haul.

While the Steelers may be frustrated with the ongoing saga, one has to think Bell isn’t after what happened to Earl Thomas on Sunday.

