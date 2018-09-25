NFL Rumors: This Team ‘Continues To Inquire’ About Earl Thomas Trade

Don’t look now, but one NFL team reportedly is kicking the tires on a potential Earl Thomas trade.

And it’s not the Dallas Cowboys.

Thomas’ days with the Seattle Seahawks appear to be numbered as the two sides, at the moment, aren’t seeing eye-to-eye on a new deal for the veteran safety. Many have expected the Cowboys to be the next landing spot for Thomas, but it looks as though there’s a new team in the mix.

“A team source on Monday told NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha that the Chiefs continue to inquire about a trade for Thomas but admits it would be difficult pull off,” NFL.com’s Herbie Teope writes. “The source said the interest in Thomas is not related to any concerns over the health of Eric Berry.”

Kansas City’s reported interest in Thomas makes sense, as the team has fairly weak safety depth and Berry isn’t expected to return to the field until Week 5 at the earliest, per Chadiha. The Chiefs currently are one of the hottest teams in the NFL with their explosive offense, so a boost to the defense could help Kansas City further cement itself as one of the best teams in the AFC.

So, while a deal for Thomas might be tough to pull off, it could be worth it for the Chiefs and their Super Bowl hopes.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports