NFL Rumors: Vikings’ Everson Griffen Threatened Hotel Shooting In Minneapolis

The personal matter Everson Griffen was dealing with last weekend apparently was serious.

The Minnesota Vikings defensive end threatened to shoot someone Saturday afternoon at the Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis, Minn., KSTP-TV’s Ryan Raiche reported Monday, citing a source. The police report and dispatch audio indicates he made the threat after staff didn’t allow him to enter his room. Staff members even moved to the back of the office at one point as Griffen was pacing around in the lobby, according to the report, which added Griffen made other assault threats and was laying on the lobby floor at other times.

Griffen eventually left Hotel Ivy and was never arrested. Hotel staff and police claim they never saw a gun.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement the team is aware of the incident and is focused on supporting Griffen, who has played for the team since it selected him in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

“We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard,” Griffen said. “We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family.”

Griffen didn’t play Sunday in the Vikings’ Week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Mike Zimmer said after the game Griffen was out due to a “personal matter.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero said Tuesday on “Good Morning Football” Griffen has been demonstrating signs of mental illness in recent weeks.

On @gmfb with the latest on #Vikings DE Everson Griffen, who has been undergoing evaluation at a local hospital after battling a serious, mental health-related issue for weeks. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/LmH7aSdVzP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 25, 2018

UPDATE (12:52 p.m. ET): Griffen apparently was involved in another strange incident after Saturday’s episode at Hotel Ivy.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin shared a police report of the incident Tuesday afternoon:

“Everson made several comments about people trying to kill him, referenced 777 and God several times. – went to a peer’s house, opened door and left. He was not wearing a shirt when he did this, left then drove to a gas station in excelsior where he got out, spotted someone he thought he knew and got in their vehicle leaving his vehicle behind.

“Several of his employees have said he has not been himself for the past few weeks, was told that he needed to get a mental health evaluation as well based upon his demeanor.”

