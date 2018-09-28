NFL Rumors: Vikings’ Kevin McDermott Lost Part Of Finger Vs. Rams, Plays On

Don’t ever question Kevin McDermott’s toughness.

The Minnesota Vikings long snapper lost part of his left pinky Thursday night during his team’s Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. Astonishingly, McDermott underwent treatment for the injury and returned to the game.

I’m told Kevin McDermott lost the tip of his pinky tonight when it got caught in a player’s face mask. He got it stitched up in the game and was able to go back out. The belief is he’ll be able to play through it going forward. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 28, 2018

McDermott’s reported injury probably took place in the second quarter during During Dan Bailey’s successful 37-yard field goal attempt, according to ProFootballTalk’s Curtis Crabtree. The helmets of Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers and Vikings offensive lineman Tom Compton appeared to sandwich McDermott’s hand with gruesome consequences.

David Morgan replaced McDermott for two special-teams plays while Vikings trainers stitched close McDermott’s wound. McDermott then returned to his normal role, presumably out of love for the game.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images