NFL Rumors: Why LeSean McCoy Unlikely To Be Charged In Violent Burglary

Has LeSean McCoy entered the regular season with some peace of mind?

The Buffalo Bills running back likely won’t face criminal charges from a home-invasion incident, in which his ex-girlfriend was robbed and brutally beaten, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing a source informed of the situation. Charges reportedly aren’t expected to be forthcoming because Milton, Ga., police lack the evidence to name McCoy, who has denied any involvement, as a suspect in the crime. or charge him. However, the investigation remains open.

A burglar entered a residence McCoy owns and his ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, inhabits July 9, robbing and beating her so badly she required hospitalization. Cordon told a 911 dispatcher she suspected McCoy was responsible for the crime. One of Cordon’s friends echoed the suspecion and also accused McCoy of domestic violence, child abuse, dog beating and use of performance-enhancing drugs.

McCoy likely won’t face punishment from the NFL or the Bills over the incident, according to Rapoport.

He carried the ball seven times for 22 yards Sunday in the Bills’ 47-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images