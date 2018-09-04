NFL Week 1 Lines: Eagles Slight Favorites In Opener; Jags Favored In New York

You’re kidding yourself if you think you know for sure what will happen in Week 1 of the NFL season.

Football makes its glorious return for the 2018 season on Thursday night, and what happens from there is anyone’s guess. After all, who among us thought the Philadelphia Eagles would be kicking off the season as defending champs?

But if there’s anyone who can get an idea of what might happen, it’s the oddsmakers, which leads us right into the full slate of Week 1 lines.

(All lines courtesy of OddsShark.)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

Atlanta Falcons at (-2.5) Philadelphia Eagles

SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

Buffalo Bills at (-7) Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at (-3) Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans at (-6) New England Patriots

(-3) Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants

(-4.5) Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers at (-6) Minnesota Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (-9.5) New Orleans Saints

(-1) Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs at (-3) Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys at (-2.5) Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks at (-3) Denver Broncos

Washington Redskins at (PK) Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears at (-7.5) Green Bay Packers

MONDAY, SEPT. 10

New York Jets at (-6.5) Detroit

(-4.5) Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders

