NFL Week 2 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For All 16 Games

Oddsmakers have provided Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots with some bulletin board material entering their Week 2 road matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots and Jaguars will play in Jacksonville on Sunday in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game (played in New England).

New England won that matchup to advance to Super Bowl LII, and the Jaguars will have revenge on their minds this time around. Despite being on the road, you’d expect the Pats to be favored (even slightly) against an inferior Jags squad, but oddsmakers have opened the spread at a pick ’em.

Both teams began the season 1-0 after Week 1 wins. The Patriots beat the Texans 27-20 at Gillette Stadium, while the Jaguars defeated the New York Giants 20-15 at MetLife Stadium.

Here are the complete Week 2 betting lines, per OddsShark:

Opening Week 2 NFL lines (@LVSuperBook): BAL @ CIN PK

IND @ WSH -3.5

CAR @ ATL -3.5

MIN @ GB -2.5

LAC @ BUF +7.5

HOU @ TEN NL

KC @ PIT -5.5

MIA @ NYJ -1

PHI @ TB +3

CLE @ NO -7.5

ARI @ LAR -10

DET @ SF -3.5

NE @ JAX PK

OAK @ DEN -4

NYG @ DAL -3

SEA @ CHI -3 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) September 9, 2018

