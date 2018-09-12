NFL Week 2 Odds: Trends, News, Notes For This Week’s Top Games

The early lead atop the AFC North standings will be on the line when the Baltimore Ravens travel to Cincinnati on Thursday to battle the Bengals in a clash pegged as a virtual pick ’em on the NFL Week 2 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Ravens opened their schedule with a statement victory, pounding the Buffalo Bills 47-3 while covering as 7.5-point chalk. Baltimore’s win builds on the momentum gained from a solid stretch run in 2017, lifting the team to 6-2 straight up in its past eight games going into Thursday night’s game at Paul Brown Stadium.

Baltimore’s strong start has given the team a lift on the Super Bowl odds, where it has climbed to +2800 after closing out the preseason at +4500. The Ravens have struggled against Cincinnati, going 2-7 SU in their last nine meetings, but ended a five-game SU slide in Cincinnati with a 20-0 win over the Bengals as 2.5-point underdogs last September.

The Bengals enter their home opener riding high after topping the Indianapolis Colts 34-23 as 1-point road chalk last weekend for their third straight win overall and are 4-2 SU in their past six home dates according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

Elsewhere, the defending AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers look for their first win of the season as they host the Kansas City Chiefs as 5-point favorites.

The Steelers were without star rusher Le’Veon Bell while being forced to settle for a 21-21 draw with the Cleveland Browns as 3.5-point road favorites last weekend, ending Pittsburgh’s six-game SU win streak on the road in regular-season action.

The Steelers now return home on a 9-2 SU run on home turf but have proven to be a shaky bet, failing to cover in their past five at Heinz Field. The Chiefs rose to the occasion in Week 1 with a 38-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers as 3-point underdogs, and travel to Pittsburgh on a 7-2 SU run while pegged as road underdogs.

Over in the NFC, the New Orleans Saints will try to rebound from a stunning 48-40 Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccanneers as 10-point home chalk as they host the Browns as 9-point favorites, while the top two teams in the NFC North clash as the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings as slim 1.5-point favorites.

“Sunday Night Football” features the Dallas Cowboys battling the New York Giants as 3-point favorites, while the Chicago Bears capture the primetime spotlight for a second straight week, hosting the Seattle Seahawks on “Monday Night Football,” also as 3-point favorites.

The New England Patriots will take the field late Sunday afternoon as they pay a visit to the Jacksonville Jaguars as 2-point road betting favorites. The Patriots knocked off the Jaguars 24-20 at home in their playoff matchup back in January but failed to cover the 8-point spread on the day. New England is 6-4 ATS in its past 10 games against Jacksonville.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images