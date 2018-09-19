NFL Week 3 Odds: Trends, News, Notes For This Week’s Top Games

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be looking to extend their lead atop the AFC South standings when they host the injury-hobbled Tennessee Titans on Sunday as 6.5-point favorites on the NFL Week 3 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Jaguars extracted a measure of revenge last weekend for their heartbreaking loss to New England in last season’s AFC Championship Game. Jacksonville claimed a 31-20 victory over New England to improve to 2-0 on the season and remain undefeated in seven straight home dates going into Sunday’s matchup at TIAA Bank Field.

Jacksonville has been rewarded with a big boost on the NFL futures and now sits at +900 on the Super Bowl 53 odds, well ahead of the team’s +2000 preseason odds.

The Titans have been faced with adversity in the early going, with both quarterback Marcus Mariota and tight end Delanie Walker currently sidelined by injury. However, Tennessee managed to escape with a 20-17 win over the Houston Texans last weekend as a 3-point road underdog.

The Titans also are 4-1 SU in their past five against the Jaguars, including a decisive 37-16 victory as a 1.5-point underdog in their last visit to North Florida in September of last year.

The Kansas City Chiefs also will be looking to improve to 3-0 as they host the San Francisco 49ers as 6.5-point betting favorites. The Chiefs put on a show last weekend in a 42-37 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers as 4-point underdogs. Newly minted starter Patrick Mahomes continued to make a case for MVP consideration by tossing six scoring passes in the win, which has moved the Chiefs to +130 favorites to finish atop the AFC West standings.

The Niners hung on for a 30-27 win over the visiting Detroit Lions last weekend, but are winless in four visits to Arrowhead Stadium since 1982, averaging just nine points per game in those contests, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The winless Steelers look for answers as they travel to Tampa Bay for a “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Buccaneers as 2-point chalk.

Pittsburgh now has dropped four of its past six and has seen its Super Bowl odds plummet to +1600 since last weekend’s defeat. Conversely, the Buccaneers have emerged as an early surprise story, charging to the top of the NFC South with a pair of season-opening wins, but are winless in three home dates with Pittsburgh since 1998.

As well, the Patriots hope to have newly acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon in the lineup when they visit the Detroit Lions on “Sunday Night Football” as 6.5-point betting favorites, while the Texans host the New York Giants as 6-point underdogs in a clash of winless squads.

