NFL Week 4 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For All 15 Games

The Miami Dolphins are the AFC East leaders at the moment, but they’ll go into Foxborough, Mass. next week as more than touchdown underdogs as they play the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins have gotten off to a great start this season, but they certainly will have their work cut out for them at Gillette Stadium next Sunday, even though the Patriots are working through some issues to begin the season. The Pats are favored by 7.5 points in the Week 4 opening lines,

Also of note on the sportsbooks heading into Week 4 is the Buffalo Bills again being heavy underdogs. The issue isn’t so much that they aren’t favored, but that they made history by beating the Minnesota Vikings 27-6 in Week 3 as 16.5-point underdogs. Buffalo’s opponent, the Green Bay Packers, are the biggest favorites of the week at 10.5 in their tilt at Lambeau Field.

Here are the complete Week 4 betting lines, per OddsShark:

NFL Week 4 opening lines (@betonline_ag): MIN @ LAR -6.5

MIA @ NE -7.5

HOU @ IND -2

CIN @ ATL -5

BUF @ GB -10.5

DET @ DAL -3.5

NYJ @ JAX -8.5

TB @ CHI -2.5

PHI @ TEN +3

SEA @ ARI +3

CLE @ OAK 2.5

SF @ LAC NL

NO @ NYG +3.5

BAL @ PIT -3

KC @ DEN +4

BYE: CAR, WSH — OddsShark (@OddsShark) September 24, 2018

