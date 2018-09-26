NFL Week 4 Odds: Trends, News, Notes For This Week’s Top Games

The San Francisco 49ers will have to readjust to life without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday as 10.5-point underdogs on the NFL Week 4 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Tom Brady’s former backup saw his season ended by a knee injury in last weekend’s 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. That has forced San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan to turn to second-year pivot CJ Beathard in Sunday afternoon’s matchup at StubHub Center.

Garoppolo enjoyed immediate success after getting dealt to the 49ers by New England last October, leading San Francisco to straight-up wins in its final five outings. Garoppolo produced respectable numbers this season prior to his injury, tallying 718 passing yards and five touchdown strikes despite getting sacked 13 times.

Conversely, Beathard struggled at times while leading San Francisco to a 1-6 SU record in seven appearances last season. However, the Niners covered in three of those seven contests including a decisive 31-21 win over the New York Giants as 2.5-point underdogs in which Beathard tossed for two scores and ran for a third.

Pegged as early favorites on the AFC West futures, the Chargers have stumbled to a 1-2 record, capped by last week’s 35-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Chargers have won and covered in four straight dates with the 49ers, but are a middling 4-5 SU and ATS in nine home dates since last season’s move to Los Angeles.

As well, the Kansas City Chiefs will be aiming to extend their lead atop the AFC West as they visit the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football” as 4.5-point betting favorites.

The Chiefs have built their success on a team offense that has averaged over 39 points per game. Kansas City is unbeaten SU and ATS in seven straight regular-season contests, and is 3-1 SU in its past four appearances on “Monday Night Football,” including a 29-19 win over the Broncos last season.

The Broncos return home following a 27-14 loss in Baltimore that marks their first SU loss of the season, but are winless ATS in their past five, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

Elsewhere on the NFL Week 4 odds, the New England Patriots look to hand Miami its first SU loss of the season when they host the Dolphins as 7-point betting favorites. The Rams try to solidify their newfound position as Super Bowl betting favorites as they host the Minnesota Vikings as 6.5-point chalk on Thursday night, while the Cleveland Browns vie for rare consecutive wins as they visit the Oakland Raiders as 2.5-point underdogs.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images