NFL Week 5 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For Every Game

Week 4 of the 2018 NFL season hasn’t yet ended, but that won’t stop sports bettors from looking ahead to the early Week 5 odds.

One interesting spread is the New England Patriots being 9-point favorites at home against the Indianapolis Colts, who tied the Houston Texans 34-34 on Sunday. The Patriots avoided a 1-3 start with a convincing 38-7 win over the unbeaten Miami Dolphins at home Sunday.

It looks like oddsmakers believe the Pats have found their stride after a rocky start to the season.

There are four road favorites, too, including the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.

Here are the early spreads for every Week 5 matchup:

WORLD OPENERS – Week Five

NE -9 v Ind

Bal -1 at CLE

KC -3 v Jax

Ten -5 at BUF

CAR -5½ v Nyg

NYJ pk v Den

PIT -5 v Atl

Gb -1½ at DET

CIN -5½ v Mia

LAC -5½ v Oak

SF -3 v Ari

PHI -3 v Min

Rams -6½ at SEA

HOU -4 v Dal

NO -6½ v Was — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) September 30, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images