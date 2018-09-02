NHL Panel Has Pretty High Expectations For Bruins In 2018-19 Campaign

Hope understandably is high in Boston ahead of the Bruins upcoming season.

Compiled with the perfect fusion of young and old talent, the B’s exceeded expectations last campaign, finishing with one of the best records in the Eastern Conference. And with many players returning, plus the addition of some new talent, the Bruins again should be a team to watch in the NHL.

That sentiment appears to be the message around the league, as well.

The Athletic formed a panel of an NHL player, coach, executive, scout and media member and put all their opinions together to determine where they thought teams would land come next spring.

Using a tier system to measure their Stanley Cup likelihood, the Bruins landed in the second tier, with a tie for the sixth-best chance to win it all. Here’s what Craig Custance (the media member on the panel, who was the only one that was not anonymous) put about Boston, complete with a quote from the exec on the panel.

“People really like the Bruins. The young players are coming into their own and the veterans are still young enough to be effective.

‘Their veterans are still strong. (Patrice) Bergeron, (Brad) Marchand and even watching (Zdeno) Chara — I think he’s going to be better,” said the executive. “I like their goaltending and they’ve got good young players getting better like the (Charlie) McAvoys and (Jake) DeBrusks.'”

It’s understandable that the Bruins are thought of favorably, as one can’t help but think they’ll continue to trend upward. So while the excitement is high for those in New England, it seems like the feeling is justified.

