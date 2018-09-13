Stars Announce Tyler Seguin Contract With Awesome ‘Mario’-Inspired Video

Just a few weeks ago, Tyler Seguin said he was “disappointed” about the lack of contract talks with the Dallas Stars.

We’re gonna go ahead and assume he’s feeling better now.

Seguin and the Stars agreed to a new long-term contract extension, the team announced Thursday — and they made the announcement in the most creative way you’ve probably ever seen.

In case math isn’t your strong suit, that’s an eight-year contract extension worth just less than $79 million that will keep Seguin in Dallas through the 2026-27 season. Seguin has one more year left on his current deal.

Seguin has been a tremendous asset for the Stars since acquiring him from the Boston Bruins in July of 2013. Seguin has scored 173 goals to go along with 211 assists over five seasons in Dallas.

The 26-year-old has been named to the All-Star Game four times in those five seasons and is coming off arguably his best season with the club after registering 40-38-78 totals in 2017-18.