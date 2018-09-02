Nick Saban Snaps On ESPN Reporter Over Question About Alabama QB Situation

Nick Saban is getting sick and tired of fielding questions about Alabama’s quarterback situation.
Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts both played Saturday night in the Crimson Tide’s 51-14 victory over Louisville, with Tagovailoa under center for the majority of the offensive snaps. The timeshare seemingly offered clarity to what’s been a polarizing QB debate since last season’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but that didn’t stop ESPN’s Maria Taylor from bringing up the topic during a postgame interview with Saban.
And, well, let’s just say the Alabama head coach was in no mood to talk about his quarterbacks.
Yikes.
In Taylor’s defense, she asked a question that was totally fair, albeit somewhat tired. But at the end of the day, it’s hard to fault Saban for not wanting to publicly criticize one of his players.
Something tells us, however, that isn’t the last time Saban will be asked about Alabama’s QB situation.
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images
