Nick Wright Believes Dolphins Have This ‘Huge Edge’ Over Patriots

Both the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins have surprised the football world early this season, but for vastly different reasons.

The Patriots have struggled on both sides of the ball of late resulting in back-to-back double-digit losses, which nearly is unheard of in the Bill Belichick era. The Dolphins, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations and are one of just three remaining undefeated teams in the NFL.

The two AFC East clubs will meet Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots have feasted on division foes over the past decade-plus. While Nick Wright is well aware of New England’s success at home, the “First Things First” co-host believes there’s one area of the game where the Fins can outclass the Pats.

"The Patriots don't lose divisional home games. They just don't. Since '07, Brady's played 28 of them — they're 27-1. Dolphins, Jets, Bills: they all come to New England once a year, they all go home with an L once a year." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/GjMab9NTGW — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 26, 2018

There’s no doubt the Pats collectively aren’t the fleetest of foot. In fact, former team executive Mike Lombardi believes two of the Patriots’ premier players, Dont’a Hightower and Rob Gronkowski, have lost a step. But while Miami is a faster team than New England, we’re not sure if that’s a big enough reason to pick against the Patriots on their home turf.

