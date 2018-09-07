Nick Wright Offers Level-Headed Take On Tom Brady Vs. Aaron Rodgers Debate

Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers? It’s a debate that’s complicated.

On one hand, it’s hard to argue for anyone over Brady, a five-time Super Bowl champion who’s widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history. On the other, Rodgers has posted ridiculous stats throughout his career and perhaps is the most talented QB to ever play.

That’s the gist of what Nick Wright explained Thursday on FS1 when asked by Colin Cowherd why there’s even a debate when Brady has accomplished far more to this point, especially in terms of winning.

"There's no question Tom Brady is the most accomplished football player ever, but if you're asking me who can play [quarterback] at the highest level I've ever seen it played, it's Aaron Rodgers." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/n30jbTVghT — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 6, 2018

Wright’s level-headed argument is hard to disagree with, as it takes into account Brady’s superiority in terms of career accolades and Rodgers’ superiority in terms of skill. The Brady vs. Rodgers debate starts to get dicey, however, when you simply ask “who’s better?” because everyone can interpret that question differently.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports