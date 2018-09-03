Nike Makes Colin Kaepernick Face Of Its 30th Anniversary ‘Just Do It’ Campaign

Colin Kaepernick probably will never play in the NFL again, but he gave up his dream in order to try and bring attention an important issue in the United States of America.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem as a way to peacefully protest police brutality and racial inequality in America. Kaepernick has remained unsigned since he became a free agent after the 2016 season and currently is suing the NFL for collusion between the league and its owners to keep him out of the league.

While Kaepernick doesn’t have many supporters in NFL front offices, he does still have one major backer in the sports world: Nike.

The Swoosh announced Sunday that Kaepernick will be the face of its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, and Kaepernick tweeted out the ad, which is quite powerful.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Nike continued to pay Kaepernick even though he was unsigned and was waiting for the right time to announce the continued partnership.

The athletic apparel giant has taken flack in the past for sticking by athlete’s like Michael Vick, who went to prison for his role in a dog fighting operation, but it certainly got some supporters back for backing Kaepernick, who clearly should still be an NFL quarterback.