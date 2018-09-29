Notre Dame Vs. Stanford Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

Notre Dame faces its toughest test of the season Saturday when it hosts No. 7 Stanford in a game that could have huge implications on the first College Football Playoff rankings later in the year.
The No. 8-ranked Fighting Irish are coming off a statement win over Wake Forest led by quarterback Ian Book, who was making his first start of the season. He will face a much more difficult challenge against the Cardinal, who are coming off an impressive comeback victory over Oregon last week.
Here’s how and when to watch Stanford vs. Notre Dame:
Start Time: Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images
