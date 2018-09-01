College Football

Ohio State Vs. Oregon State Live Stream: Watch College Football Online

by on Sat, Sep 1, 2018 at 9:00AM

Ohio State is the No. 5 ranked team to begin the 2018 college football season, but the controversy surrounding head coach Urban Meyer, who is suspended for the first three games of the campaign, could create a distraction for the highly talented Buckeyes.

Fortunately for the Big Ten power, they open up at home against a much-inferior Oregon State team that went 1-11 and allowed 30-plus points in ten games last season.

Here’s how and when to watch Ohio State vs. Oregon State.

Start Time: Saturday, Sept. 1 at noon ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Greg Bartram/USA TODAY Sports Images

