Ohio State Vs. Oregon State Live Stream: Watch College Football Online

Ohio State is the No. 5 ranked team to begin the 2018 college football season, but the controversy surrounding head coach Urban Meyer, who is suspended for the first three games of the campaign, could create a distraction for the highly talented Buckeyes.
Fortunately for the Big Ten power, they open up at home against a much-inferior Oregon State team that went 1-11 and allowed 30-plus points in ten games last season.
Here’s how and when to watch Ohio State vs. Oregon State.
Start Time: Saturday, Sept. 1 at noon ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Greg Bartram/USA TODAY Sports Images
