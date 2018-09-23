Packers Vs. Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The Green Bay Packers blew a fourth-quarter lead at Lambeau Field and tied the rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, and now Aaron Rodgers and Co. travel on the road to play the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

The Redskins had an impressive season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals, then played poorly in a loss at home to an inferior Indianapolis Colts team in Week 2. Both teams are in search of their second win of the campaign.

Here’s how and when to watch Packers vs. Redskins:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images