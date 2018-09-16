Packers Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The Green Bay Packers host the rival Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North showdown at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and the status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the biggest storylines of Week 2.

Rodgers reportedly has a sprained left knee, an injury suffered during the Packers’ Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears. If he doesn’t play, the Vikings will have a tremendous opportunity for a pivotal division win and a 2-0 start to the season.

Here’s how and when to watch Packers vs. Vikings:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports and FuboTV